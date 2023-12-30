"It's a fortunate day, Ayodhya getting developed as a world-class city": UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

AYODHYA: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the inauguration of various development projects at the holy city, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and said that It's a fortunate day for us and Ayodhya is getting developed as a world-class city.

"It's a fortunate day for us. Under the guidance of PM Modi, I am happy that PM Modi is coming here. Lord Ram devotees from all over the world can come to Ayodhya as the international airport will be inaugurated. The entire infrastructure is changing. I thank PM Modi, for it, Ayodhya is changing...It's getting developed as a world-class city," said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also said, "I am happy that PM Modi is coming here. Lord Ram devotees from all over the world can come to Ayodhya as the airport will be inaugurated today... there is a programme of Ayodhya Darshan,... 'Jaha Janme Prabhu Shri Ram, Swachchh Sunadr rahe Ayodhya Dham' slogan has been given with the inspiration of PM Modi..." said Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Folk artists are ready to welcome Prime Moinister Narendra Modi today.

Heavy security arrangements have been made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya today.

"Proper arrangements have been made in view of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. All programs will be conducted successfully..." Praveen Kumar, IG Ayodhya Zone said.

Earlier, Union Minister Gen (retd) VK Singh on Saturday said the idea was that when passengers arrive at the newly laid strip and the facility, they should realise from the general appearance around that they have reached the temple town.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday morning, the Union Minister said, "Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the airport today. The Ayodhya airport is ready and flight services will start today. I hope the visitors here will arrive by air henceforth. Ayodhya has been completely transformed."

"The idea was to develop an airport in keeping with the general look and spiritual ambience of Ayodhya. When passengers arrive, they should realise from the appearance around them that they have come to Ayodhya," Gen (retd.) Singh added.

Meanwhile, expressing his joy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi head priest Acharya Satyendra Das said on Saturday that the people of the state will be happy after seeing PM Modi in the temple town.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to inaugurate an international airport in Ayodhya and the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station today.

"It is good that PM Narendra Modi is coming here and he will inaugurate the railway station and airport today. He will also hold a road show. People will be happy after seeing PM Modi in Ayodhya," Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, head priest, told ANI on Saturday.

He further said that the airport would help people from abroad and across the country come to Ayodhya easily.

Around 11.15 am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation.

Around 12.15 pm, he will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya airport. Around 1 pm, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore in the state. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, PM Modi, in a post on X, stated, "Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. In this direction, I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the lives of my family members in many areas of the country, including Ayodhya and UP, easier."

Prime Minister Modi has broadly outlined his vision to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city.

The foundation stones for a number of other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town.