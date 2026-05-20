Italian Premier Meloni hosts dinner for PM Modi ahead of bilateral talks in Rome

PM Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday on the concluding leg of his five-nation tour from May 15-20. He was earlier in the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.“Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects,” Modi said in a social media post.The prime minister said he was looking forward to formal talks with Meloni on Wednesday to continue discussions on ways to "boost the India-Italy friendship".