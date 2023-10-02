It pains me Rajasthan tops in crime list: Modi turns emotional, attacks Cong in Chittorgarh rally

CHITTORGARGH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his pain at the incidents of crime in Rajasthan and said Congress "has destroyed the state" in the past five years.

Addressing a rally here, the Prime Minster turned emotional and said the maximum “number of cases of crime against women are from Rajasthan”.

“It pains me that the state tops in crime list, in incidents of crime which State comes on top, in riots which State is on top, in incidents of stone-pelting which state is on top, in incidents of atrocities against women and Dalit, which state has worst name is this why you voted for Congress?” he asked.

He said only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can bring all-round development to Rajasthan.

“The development of Rajasthan is the biggest priority of the central government,” he said.

Attacking the Congress in the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had “accepted defeat”.

Expressing confidence in BJP’s victory, he said it will continue the welfare-oriented policies of Congress while taking action over “corruption”.

PM Modi unveiled various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Chittorgarh, earlier in the day. He said BJP will ensure women’s safety in Rajasthan. Rajasthan and four other states will go to the polls by the end of this year.