It is with great humility that I accept the 'Order of the Nile': PM Modi

CAIRO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the Egyptian government and people for conferring him with the 'Order of the Nile', the country's highest state honour. He stated that the honour bestowed upon him indicates the "warmth and affection" that Egypt has towards India and the people of the country.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi posted, "It is with great humility that I accept the 'Order of the Nile.' I thank the Government and people of Egypt for this honour. It indicates the warmth and affection they have towards India and the people of our nation." Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred PM Modi with the 'Order of the Nile'. It was the 13th state honour of its kind to have been conferred on him.

In the last nine years, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau, among others. Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during which they signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

Both the leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two nations, including trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties. The two sides signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of agriculture, archaeology, antiquities and competition law. Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "PM @narendramodiheld a productive meeting with President @AlsisiOfficial in Cairo on 25 June 2023 The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties. An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed by the leaders. Three MoUs in the fields of Agriculture, Archaeology & Antiquities and Competition Law were also signed."

On Sunday, PM Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi posted, "Honored to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It's a profound testament to Egypt's rich heritage and culture."

After visiting the Al-Hakim Mosque, PM Modi went to Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War. PM Modi was on a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25. On Saturday, PM Modi held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo. He also met thought leaders in Egypt as a part of his two-day visit to the Arab nation.

PM Modi arrived at his hotel in Cairo to a rousing reception and chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi' from members of the Indian diaspora. Many also sang Indian songs and presented cultural programmes to welcome PM Modi.