It is state-sponsored terrorism: Mamata over extension of custody of 2 CJP leaders

She also alleged that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were being subjected to torture.

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that attempts were being made to extend the custody of the two and described the alleged treatment of young people as a "threat to democracy".

"I can understand the desperate motive to extend the custody of Ashutosh and Saurav. This is a dangerous virus being used on a daily basis to attack democracy. Stop torturing the boys and girls of Gen Z," Banerjee said.

Ranka and Das were on Monday remanded to judicial custody for two more days after they were produced before a newly appointed special executive magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station in Delhi, an official said.