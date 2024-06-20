It is said PM stopped Ukraine-Russia war but he is unable to stop exam paper leaks: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the alleged irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "psychologically collapsed" post-elections and will struggle to run a government like this.

Gandhi said the basic concept of Modi has been demolished by the opposition in the just-concluded elections and had it been a prime minister like Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Manmohan Singh, who believed in humility, the government would have survived.

Noting that there are interesting times ahead, he said Modi's top priority now is to get his Speaker in Parliament and is not bothered about NEET, because of which lakhs of students are suffering.

"We have a government now and a prime minister who will find it very difficult to function. The prime minister is physiologically broken. He has collapsed psychologically. He will struggle to run a government like this," Gandhi claimed.

"The silence is because the prime minister is crippled. Right now the prime minister's agenda is the Speaker. He is not bothered about the NEET. He wants that his government should scrape through and he gets his Speaker's post. That's where his mind is right now," he said.

Gandhi said Modi's idea to run a government is to generate fear and frighten people and to make people not speak, but now people are not scared of him.

He said the main reason for the paper leaks is that educational institutions have been captured by BJP and its parent organisation RSS and paper leaks will not stop unless that is reversed.

Taking a dig at Modi, Gandhi said, "It was being said Prime Minister Modi stopped the Ukraine-Russia War and Israel-Gaza war, but he is either not able to stop exam paper leaks or doesn't want to."

He claimed that during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks.

"There has been an expansion of idea of Vyapam to rest of country," he said of the recent controversy while referring to the Vyapam examination and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh.

"Nothing should be done in arbitrary manner, rules that apply to one paper should apply to another," Gandhi said.

He also said that the Opposition will raise the exam paper leaks issue in Parliament, asserting it will pressure the government to take action and bring the guilty to book.

A massive row has erupted on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court. On Wednesday night, the Union education ministry ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.