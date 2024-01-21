"It is also a cultural and heritage event": Randeep talks about Pran Pratishtha ceremony

LUCKNOW: Actor Randeep Hooda along with his wife Lin Laishram arrived at the Lucknow airport to attend the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow.

While talking about the ceremony, he called it a "cultural" event.





Hooda expressed his excitement and said, "We are very excited and looking forward to being present there and getting the blessings of Lord Ram. It is not just a religious event, it is also a cultural and heritage event..."

Previously, Randeep and Lin received an official invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. CA Ajit Pendse, Mumbai Mahanagar Sampark Pramukh of RSS personally visited Randeep and invited him to attend the ceremony. Randeep also took to Instagram and shared pictures in which he can be seen receiving an invitation.

The actor also took to Instagram and shared pictures in which he and his wife Lin can be seen holding the card.

Several Bollywood celebrities are attending the grand event. Many have left from Mumbai to be part of auspicious occasion. Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi to many others are all going to be part of the ceremony. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple will be held on Monday at 12:30 pm.

Earlier, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony.



