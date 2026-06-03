IT firm CEO held over month after branch office closes sans notice and renders 500 employees jobless

The management of the IT company is accused of withholding the employees' salaries, issuing dishonoured cheques and collecting funds for laptop security from the recruits, the police said.

"We have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust charges against senior company officials. The accused (Thakre) was taken into custody from Nashik. We are verifying the reasons that led to the closure of the company. Investigation into the case is underway," senior inspector of Hinjawadi police station Balaji Pandhare said.

The statements of the affected workers are being recorded and the alleged financial fraud is also being probed, he said.

The employees of the company have submitted letters to the police and the Maharashtra Labour Commissioner's office, seeking intervention and recovery of pending dues.