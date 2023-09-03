'It can be his personal opinion...': Chhattisgarh Deputy CM on Udhay's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma'

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday said that Sanatana Dharma' is an established way of life and it should be completely respected adding that remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin on it is a personal opinion of DMK leader.

Speaking to ANI, TS Singh Deo said, "This can be his personal opinion. There are lots of religions in the world and any such comment on any religion is personal, everybody has the freedom. 'Sanatana Dharma' is an established way of life and a religious expression. It should be respected completely."

"I cannot say on behalf of Congress. I am not a spokesperson. I can say personally that India's 'Sanatana Dharma' is centuries old and is well established. The depth of 'Sanatana Dharma' and the teachings of Vedas and Puranas are incomparable," he added.

Earlier DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated.

"Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he said.

Reacting to these remarks, BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday indirectly attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' is spreading hate and asked the INDIA alliance on whether the leaders of the Bloc are going to use the anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections.

"Stalin's son, Udayanidhi Stalin says that 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. He says that like dengue and malaria, 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. They have no hesitation while making such statements. Is Udayanidhi's statement a part of the INDIA alliance's political strategy ?"

"Are you going to use this anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections? You have proved multiple times that you hate everything related to our country and your 'Mohabbat ki Dukan is spreading hate," he added.

BJP leader Sushil Modi on Sunday said that DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has committed an anti-national act by suggesting that 'Sanatana Dharma should be abolished' and questioned the silence of prominent leaders of the INDIA alliance on this issue. "Udhayanidhi Stalin should be detained and jailed. He is spreading hatred in the community.

On one side Rahul Gandhi says 'Nafrat ke bazaar mein Mohabbat ki dukaan' and on the other side, a major leader of their ally in Tamil Nadu is saying to eradicate 'Sanatana Dharma' completely. This is an Anti-national act," Sushil Modi said.