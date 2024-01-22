Begin typing your search...

ByPTIPTI|22 Jan 2024 10:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-22 10:01:16.0  )
It appears we have arrived in Treta Yug: Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said the Ram temple consecration ceremony here has come after a wait of 500 years and the entire country has become ''Ram maye''.

Addressing a gathering after the ceremony, the chief minister said, ''It is an emotional moment for all of us and it has come after a 500-year wait.'' ''The whole nation has become Ram maye (immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram). It seems that we have arrived in 'Treta Yug','' Adityanath added.

PTI

