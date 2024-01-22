It appears we have arrived in 'Treta Yug': Adityanath

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said the Ram temple consecration ceremony here has come after a wait of 500 years and the entire country has become ''Ram maye''.

Addressing a gathering after the ceremony, the chief minister said, ''It is an emotional moment for all of us and it has come after a 500-year wait.'' ''The whole nation has become Ram maye (immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram). It seems that we have arrived in 'Treta Yug','' Adityanath added.