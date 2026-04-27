Issue is under discussion with both Iran, US: MEA on Chabahar port

NEW DELHI: With the US sanctions waiver for Iran's Chabahar port ending on April 26, India on Monday said the issue is "under discussion" with both Iran and the US, while adding that the "current conflict is also a complicating factor".
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query related to the crucial Chabahar port, at an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation.
He was asked about the status of the project, given that the sanction waiver granted to India by the US on it expired on Sunday.
"Your question regarding Chabahar and update as to where we are, this issue is under discussion with both Iran and the United States. Obviously, the current conflict is also a complicating factor. We will keep you posted as the situation evolves," Jaiswal said.
The Chabahar Port project was conceptualised to provide much-needed connectivity to Afghanistan for its reconstruction and economic development and for boosting trade and economic linkages with Central Asia.
On September 16, 2025, the US State Department revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter Proliferation Act 2012 for Afghanistan's reconstruction and economic development, effective September 29, 2025, the government had told Parliament in February 2026.
"Pursuant to discussions with the US side, the latter issued guidance extending the conditional sanctions waiver until April 26, 2026. The Government of India remains engaged with all concerned in order to address the implications of these developments," the government had said in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.