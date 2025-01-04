ISRO's new record : Crop cultivation in space, robotic walk

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved an unique record of cultivating crops in space, besides demonstrating its first walkig robotic arm in space-both using scientific experiments launched as part of POEM-4 on board PSLV-C60 as part of Spadex space docking technology mission on Deember 31, 2024.

The demonstration of walking robotic arm on board POEM-4 was a proud Make in India milestone in space robotics, ISRO said.

It said using the scientific experiment CROPS, ISRO unveiled new space biology tech by cultivatig crops.

Using one of the 24 scientific experiments, sent as part of POEM-4 onboard the PSLV-C60 Fourth Stage, cowpea seeds sprouted in a record four days and the leaves are expected soon.

The experiment used was VSSC's CROPS (Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies) experiment .

After the December 31 launch, the sprouts were expected in seven days. But it happened in four days, ISRO said.

PSLV-C60 was launched on the night of New Year Eve with two Spadex satellites Charger and Target, both weighing 220 kg, for demonstrating space docking technology.

The docking of the two satellites would take place on the forenoon of January seven, ISRO said.

In a post on X on Saturday, the Space agency said "Life sprouts in space! VSSC's CROPS (Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies) experiment onboard PSLV-C60 POEM-4 successfully sprouted cowpea seeds in 4 days."

" Leaves expected soon. #ISRO #BiologyInSpace", it said.

In another achievement, ISROdemonstrated its first walking robotic arm in space.

"RRM_TD, India's first space robotic arm, is in action onboard #POEM4! A proud #MakeInIndia milestone in space robotics. #ISRO #SpaceTech', it said.