GSLV-F18 success brings India closer to restoring NavIC, ISRO plans two more satellite launches

NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), formerly known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), was developed to provide India with an independent satellite-based navigation system and reduce its dependence on foreign systems such as the US-owned Global Positioning System (GPS). Other major satellite navigation systems include Russia's GLONASS, the European Union's Galileo, China's BeiDou and Japan's QZSS.

Addressing the media after the launch at Sriharikota, ISRO chairman V Narayanan said the GSLV-F18 had placed NVS-03 into its intended orbit with exceptional precision. Against an expected perigee of 170.36 km, the satellite achieved 170.31 km. Similarly, its achieved apogee was 38,080 km against the expected 37,247 km.

He described the launch as one of the most precise performances by a launch vehicle globally and said it was the 20th flight of the GSLV. The launch vehicle has so far carried satellites weighing a cumulative 34 tonnes into space.

The success assumes significance as the previous NVS-02 mission encountered technical problems involving pyro valves in the satellite's propulsion system, preventing it from reaching its intended operational orbit.

Learning from the setback, ISRO adopted a different approach for NVS-03 by keeping three pyro valves open and using solenoid valves to regulate fuel flow.

Narayanan said the decision followed extensive discussions with experts, an examination of previous mission data and a series of vibration and shock tests. A national-level expert committee headed by former ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar also examined the proposal before recommending the approach.

The successful operation of the propulsion system and activation of the satellite's thrusters had demonstrated that the decision was correct, he said, adding that all satellite systems were functioning satisfactorily.

With NVS-03, four navigation satellites will now be available in orbit to support India's Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services. Narayanan said at least four satellites were required to provide basic navigation services, while a constellation of seven was necessary to deliver the full range of services with greater accuracy.

Currently, three satellites are providing PNT services, while five others support one-way communication services. ISRO plans to launch NVS-04 and NVS-05 at intervals of approximately five months to strengthen the constellation. Both missions have received approval. The space agency will also launch a replacement satellite for NVS-02.

Highlighting NavIC's growing civilian applications, Narayanan said the system was already being used to monitor more than 10,400 railway locomotives in real time. Around 64,000 fishing boats are also being tracked through satellite-based navigation services. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, ISRO aims to extend tracking facilities to one lakh fishing boats within the next six months.

More than 50 lakh tracking devices have also been installed in vehicles to support monitoring and location-based services. The long-term objective is to extend these facilities to all vehicles across the country, he said.

NavIC, integrated with the GAGAN system, is also expected to strengthen India's contribution to satellite navigation services. Initially designed to provide regional coverage over India and an area extending approximately 1,500 km beyond its boundaries, ISRO is examining possibilities of expanding its coverage. However, Narayanan said completing the seven-satellite constellation remained the immediate priority before considering a global navigation system.

He said the NVS-03 mission was the fifth launch programme completed during the current year. ISRO is planning at least five more missions during the financial year, including GSLV, SSLV and the Gaganyaan G1 mission, besides two PSLV launches and private-sector launch activities.

Gaganyaan mission

On India's human spaceflight programme, Narayanan said ISRO had completed more than 8,000 tests for the Gaganyaan mission and was preparing for its first uncrewed flight.

The Gaganyaan programme aims to demonstrate India's capability to send astronauts into low Earth orbit and bring them back safely. Before undertaking a crewed mission, ISRO plans to conduct three uncrewed missions to validate the launch vehicle, crew module, life-support systems, navigation and control systems, and other critical technologies required for human spaceflight.

The first uncrewed mission, Gaganyaan G1, will carry a humanoid robot named Vyommitra to assess the performance of the spacecraft and its systems in space. The findings from these missions will help ISRO establish the safety and reliability of the systems before sending Indian astronauts into space.

Responding to a question on when ordinary mobile phone users would be able to access NavIC services directly, Narayanan said the required ecosystem would be in place once the complete seven-satellite constellation was established. ISRO would provide more details on making the services available to common users at a later stage.