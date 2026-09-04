ISRO's advanced earth observation satellite launched successfully

SRIHARIKOTA: ISRO's advanced Earth observation spacecraft, India's first ever imaging satellite in geo-orbit was successfully launched from the spaceport here on Friday by a GSLV rocket.
The EOS-05 satellite was successfully placed in the intended sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit, about 18 minutes after it lifted off from the spaceport here, ISRO announced.
"The eye in the sky," as one of the senior scientists involved in the mission described the satellite, is set to provide real-time imagery and help the nation in areas including agriculture, and disaster management.