ISRO to usher in 2024 with XPoSat mission

This mission aims to investigate the polarisation of cosmic X-rays

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Dec 2023 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-29 00:31:14.0  )
CHENNAI: After a highly productive 2023, with the successful launch of the third Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-3 and the first Sun exploratory Aditya-L1, a buoyant Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will usher in 2024 with the launch of PSLV-C58/X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) mission on January 1 from the spaceport of Sriharikota.

This mission aims to investigate the polarisation of cosmic X-rays.

