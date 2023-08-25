ISRO shares images by Vikram on touchdown

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday shared a fresh video showing images of the moon captured by Vikram’s Lander Image Camera before the touchdown on the lunar surface.

The two-minute-long video shows the lander descending on the moon’s surface while its camera clicked pictures of the south pole surface. ISRO said all the activities of the moon mission are on schedule and the systems are normal.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

All activities are on schedule.

All systems are normal.



Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today.



Rover mobility operations have commenced.



SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday. — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

ISRO also said the rover (Pragyan) rolled down from the lander, stating, “India took a walk on the Moon.”



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru on August 26, to greet the ISRO scientists and officials for the successful landing of Candrayaan-3’s lander and deployment of the rover on the Moon’s surface.

Though the details of PM’s visit have not been shared, he is likely to visit the Missions Operations Complex at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here to congratulate the scientists and officials of the space agency.