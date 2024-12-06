ISRO scientist Pramod R Nair bags Young Scientist award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ISRO scientist Pramod R Nair has bagged the young scientist award instituted by the High Energy Materials Society of India.

The High Energy Materials Society of India, a joint organisation of DRDO and ISRO, has instituted the 'M.R. Kurup Endowment Award' that recognises young scientists working in the area of High Energy Materials (Propellants and Pyro).

ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath given away the award in the presence of the Director General of DRDO and the directors of VSSC, LPSC, and IISU.

M.R. Kurup was an Indian rocket scientist and the founder of the first solid rocket propellant plant in India at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

He is known to have contributed to the successful launching of the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) as the director of the VSSC centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kurup, a native of Chengannur in Kerala, started his career by joining the VSSC of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He worked in VSSC in various capacities, such as General Manager, Deputy Director and Chief Executive of Chemicals, Materials, and Propulsion units, where he had the opportunity to work with A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, who later became the President of India.

During his tenure, he established the first solid rocket propulsion plant in the country. He was a member of the team selected by Vikram Sarabhai to design the first Indian satellite launch vehicle. He was also the recipient of the country's fourth highest civilian award, 'Padma Shri' in 1990.