ISRO scientist from Firozabad plays vital role in Chandrayaan 3 mission

FIROZABAD (Uttar Pradesh): Firozabad's Tikri village is basking in pride and joy as local resident Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, an accomplished ISRO scientist, assumes a crucial role in the upcoming Chandrayaan 3 mission. Dharmendra, whose roots lie in the agrarian community, has already garnered recognition by contributing to the Mangalyaan project in the past.

As part of the Chandrayaan 3 team, he shoulders the significant responsibility of transmitting signals for the lunar endeavor. Tomorrow, on August 23, as Chandrayaan 3 finds its place on the moon's surface, the preparations and hard work of Dharmendra and his team will come to fruition.

Hailing from a humble background, Dharmendra's journey has been one of academic excellence. At the Intermediate level in Firozabad, he pursued engineering studies at Mathura Hindustan College and later completed his MTech from Jalandhar Punjab. He was posted in ISRO on August 5, 2011, after that he also worked in the Mangalyaan team.

Dharmendra's family stands as a testament to his success. His parents, Shambhu Dayal Yadav and Kamla Devi, along with an uncle and other relatives, reside in Tikri village. His younger brother, Upendra Yadav, is pursuing BTech and sister is married, while Dharmendra himself is a married man, living with his wife and child. Shambhu Dayal Yadav said that his son has brought laurels to the entire India as well as the name of Firozabad district and his village Tikri.

The accomplishments of Dharmendra Pratap Yadav not only bring honor to his village but also shine a light on the prowess of the Firozabad district and the entire nation.

His integral role in the Chandrayaan 3 mission underscores the remarkable talent and dedication of individuals who contribute to India's advancements in space exploration. After Russia's Luna-25 mission failed, all eyes will be on India as its Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), around 1804 IST.

In its latest update on Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, ISRO meanwhile said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.