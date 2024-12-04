ISRO reschedules Proba-3 launch after detecting 'anomaly'

SRIHARIKOTA: The ISRO has rescheduled the launch of PSLV-C59 to Thursday due to an "anomaly" detected in the PROBA-3 spacecraft, the agency announced on Wednesday, minutes before the scheduled launch.

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency had originally planned the launch at 4.08 pm on Wednesday from the spaceport here.

"Due to an anomaly detected in PROBA-3 spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 launch rescheduled to tomorrow at 16:12 hours," the space agency said in an update minutes ahead of the lift-off.

Dubbed as the world's first initiative of its kind, the Proba-3 (Project for Onboard Anatomy) consists of two satellites in which two spacecraft would fly together as one, maintaining precise formation down to a single millimetre to study the sun's outer atmosphere.

NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO has bagged the order from the European Space Agency.

The significant objective of the mission is 'formation flying in precision' and to study the Sun's outer atmosphere.