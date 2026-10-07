ISRO plans to establish secure communication link from space

The technology, known as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), is essentially a highly secure way of creating and sharing the digital "keys" used to protect sensitive information. Unlike conventional encryption, QKD uses the behaviour of tiny particles of light to detect any attempt to intercept the key.

In simple terms, if someone tries to secretly observe the quantum signals carrying the key, the signals get disturbed. The sender and receiver can detect this disturbance and know that the communication may have been compromised. This makes it particularly useful for protecting highly sensitive information.