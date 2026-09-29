ISRO plans NavIC revival with NVS-03 launch in October

The proposed launch comes after a series of setbacks involving earlier satellites and is expected to strengthen the constellation that is crucial for India's civilian, maritime and strategic navigation requirements.

The Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), earlier known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), was developed by ISRO to provide India with an independent satellite-based positioning, navigation and timing system.

Unlike systems such as the US Global Positioning System (GPS), Europe's Galileo and Russia's GLONASS, NavIC was conceived primarily to meet India's own navigation requirements.

The system is designed to provide coverage over India and a region extending up to 1,500 km beyond the country's boundaries.

NavIC was originally planned as a seven-satellite constellation supported by a network of ground stations. The system provides two services -- Standard Positioning Service (SPS) for civilian users and Restricted Service (RS) for strategic users like Indian Defence.