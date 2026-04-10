ISRO successfully conducts second integrated air drop test for Gaganyaan mission

"Congratulations #ISRO for the successful accomplishment of Second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) for #Gaganyaan, India's first Human Space flight scheduled next year. The second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) was successfully conducted at Satish Dhawan Space Station Sriharikota," Singh said in a post on X.

The IADT-02 follows the successful completion of the first IADT, which took place on August 24, 2025 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Air drop tests recreate the last leg of a spacecraft's return to the Earth. An aircraft or helicopter drops the spacecraft from a height to test various systems under different scenarios.