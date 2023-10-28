ISRO developing instruments for Mars and Venus missions, says scientist

VELLORE: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently in the process of developing instruments for its proposed Mars and Venus missions, Dr M Shanmugam, head, planetary instrumentation group of ISRO’s Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, said on Friday.

Speaking at a function organised by the ECE department of the Bagayam, Vellore-based Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology, Shanmugam, an alumnus of the institute, said the new instruments were meant to probe and learn new things about both planets. Stating that he was involved in all three moon projects, he said there are plans to start Chandrayaan 4 which was meant to bring back samples from the moon to the earth. “I am now part of the core team involved in this task as its mentor,” he added.

He also called on students to use the recently opened up space sector for private enterprise which could result either in their direct participation or through research. Those present included college principal Dr PK Palani and department head Dr J Sundaravanan.