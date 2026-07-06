ISRO clears key Gaganyaan parachute test

The test was conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, to validate critical systems of the Gaganyaan crew module during sub-orbital test missions.

According to ISRO scientists, the specially designed solid motor will carry the crew module to an altitude of 10 km to 17 km, after which the module will separate and descend safely using a sequence of 10 parachutes before splashdown in the sea. Scientists said all performance parameters of the motor were as expected, confirming the success of the test.

The Gaganyaan mission aims to demonstrate India’s capability to send a three-member crew into a 400-km low-Earth orbit for a three-day mission before safely recovering them in Indian waters.