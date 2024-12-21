ISKCON Kolkata condemns priest's 'murder' in Bangladesh

KOLKATA: ISKCON Kolkata on Saturday condemned the 'murder' of a Hindu priest allegedly by Bangladeshi extremists at a cremation ground temple in Natore and accused the neighbouring country's interim government of failing to protect religious minorities, who continue to face "unabated torture and killings" following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's administration.

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das posted a video on X and said, "Shocked to hear about the attack on the temple located in #Natore’s Kashimpur Central Shmashana in Bangladesh. Valuables were looted, and the temple’s shebait, Tarun Chandra Das, was brutally murdered. His lifeless body was discovered with his hands and feet tied. Even Hindu crematoriums are not safe."

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, but the viral footage allegedly showed the body of the middle-aged priest, found with his hands and feet tied.

According to Das, the priest was likely tortured before being killed, as his hands and feet were tied. "Miscreants also looted the temple," he said, adding that Bangladesh police termed the incident a case of robbery.

Questioning police’s claim of dacoity, Das asked, "How is it that incidents of robbery and violence are disproportionately targeting Hindus?"

Another monk, condemning the priest’s 'killing', said, "Dialogue alone is not enough, as the situation continues to deteriorate."

He said, "According to an Indian government report, 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh have been reported this year up to December 8. This number is likely understated, as many incidents go unreported."

Meanwhile, a social media post on the 'Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus' page showed a temple where idols of Hindu deities were vandalised. The post alleged that members of the Jamaat had attacked a Hindu temple in Jharbari village, Birganj Upazila, and smashed idols inside.

Monks tracking developments in Bangladesh noted that Hindus are facing relentless attacks and persecution. "Homes are being vandalised, property are being seized, and attacks on temples show no signs of abating," they observed.