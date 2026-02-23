ISI was funding module busted in TN: Police

The arrested persons are linked to Bangladesh-based terror groups and were being funded by the ISI, the security agencies have learnt.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid, and Mohammed Ujjal.

The arrests were made from a garment factory in Tirupur district and West Bengal. Among the arrested persons, one is a Bangladeshi national, the police said.

The suspects who were arrested in Tamil Nadu are being handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation. The preliminary probe showed that they were plotting attacks in India.