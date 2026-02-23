ISI was funding module busted in TN: Police

NEW DELHI: The security agencies busted a major ISI-backed terror plot, following the arrest of eight persons from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
The arrested persons are linked to Bangladesh-based terror groups and were being funded by the ISI, the security agencies have learnt.
The arrested persons have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid, and Mohammed Ujjal.
The arrests were made from a garment factory in Tirupur district and West Bengal. Among the arrested persons, one is a Bangladeshi national, the police said.
The suspects who were arrested in Tamil Nadu are being handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation. The preliminary probe showed that they were plotting attacks in India.
The arrests come in the backdrop of Intelligence agencies warning that the ISI backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is in the process of setting local modules in the country to carry out attacks. Another alert said that the LeT were plotting an attack near the Red Fort.
The accused persons had been posting content on social media in support of Pakistan-based terror groups. All the persons arrested had concealed their identity and were working at a garment factory. They used fake Aadhaar cards, the police said. During the raids, the police recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards.
In a bid to help set up the local modules for the ISI-backed groups, these people were actively carrying out reconnaissance activities in various cities.
During the AI Summit, four of the accused had travelled to Delhi and put up posters advocating for ‘Free Kashmir’. The police said that the accused persons communicated via social media. The Delhi police are set to grill them about their links to Bangladesh-based terror groups and also their connection with the ISI.