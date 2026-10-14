Is waving national flag a crime: Kejriwal on CJP leaders' judicial custody

Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and sent to Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest area, police said.

Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months and released on a personal bond and a surety of Rs 5,000.

Reacting to the news in a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Is waving our own flag in our own country a crime? This is absolutely ridiculous."