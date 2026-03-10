Is VSR Ventures owner trying to blame pilot for Ajit Pawar's plane crash? Rohit Pawar

Citing reports in a section of media about a submission purportedly made by Singh to CID, Rohit Pawar in a post on X on Monday said, "What exactly was recorded in the black box has still not been revealed. If that is the case, how did VSR company owner V K Singh come to know within a short time of the crash that it was the pilot's fault?"

"If this gentleman is declaring that the pilot was at fault and washing his hands of the matter, it appears as though he is trying to shift the blame onto someone else while keeping himself out of it," he added.

Until authorities release concrete and credible information about the plane crash, people should not believe any discussions or baseless claims, the NCP (SP) MLA said.