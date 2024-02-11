Is laying thorns nails in farmers' path 'amritkaal' or 'anyaykaal' Priyanka slams govt

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports of barricading and laying of nails on roads at certain points near the Delhi border ahead of the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo’ march.

Sharing a video of nails laid on roads and multiple barricades put up to stop farmers from marching into the national capital on ‘X’, the Congress general secretary asked why the tillers were being treated in this manner.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, which bars large gatherings, were imposed in the northeast district of the national capital on Sunday in view of the farmers' march on February 13, an official said here.

A large number of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are expected to march towards the national capital on Tuesday as part of the march organised by around 200 farm unions.

"Is laying thorns-nails in the path of farmers 'amritkaal' or 'anyaykaal’? This insensitive and anti-farmer attitude had cost the lives of 750 farmers. Working against farmers and not even allowing them to raise their voice – what kind of government does this," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi.

"The promise made to the farmers was not fulfilled – neither was the MSP law made nor was the income of farmers doubled – if farmers do not come to the government of their own country, where else will they go," she added.

"Mr Prime Minister! Why such behaviour with the country’s farmers? Why don't you fulfil the promises made to farmers," the Congress leader said.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey, farmers were likely to sit at Delhi borders till their demands were met.

"Keeping in view the kind of behaviour and adamant approach farmers showed during protests in the past, there is a possibility of mobilisation/activities of farmers/supporters from their respective districts to Delhi along with Tractor/Trolleys/Arms. Farmers will also come from Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, MP and other possible areas," it said.

A precautionary order of section 144 is required to be issued to save lives and property in the area, avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order, the communication said.

Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.