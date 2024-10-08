"Irresponsible, unfounded": ECI responds to Jairam Ramesh's 'misleading trends' allegations

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) responded to a memorandum by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh regarding an alleged delay in updating the results of the Haryana Legislative Assembly elections on its official website.

Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, had earlier in the day alleged that there is a slowing down in uploading up-to-date trends in the Haryana Assembly election's vote counting on the Election Commission website. In its official reply, the ECI dismissed these concerns, stating that the counting of votes is being conducted as per Rule 60 of the Conduct of Election Rules.

"With reference to your today's Memorandum regarding the slowdown in updating the results of Haryana on the ECI Website, it is reiterated that the entire counting process in Haryana and J-K is unfolding in the presence of candidates, observers and micro-observers as per the Statutory scheme.

There is nothing on record to substantiate your ill-founded allegation of the slowdown in updating of results. Your Memorandum also does not bring out any contrary facts as to the delay at any of the constituencies in Haryana or J&K", said ECI in its response to Ramesh's memorandum.

The commission also mentioned that similar concerns were raised by the Indian National Congress (INC) during the 2024 General Elections, which were dismissed. It emphasised that the counting process was being carried out smoothly and transparently.

The ECI further clarified that Ramesh's memorandum did not provide any factual evidence to substantiate claims of delays at any specific constituency. The response also noted that updates were happening regularly. "Approximately 25 rounds across all the constituencies are being updated every five minutes, which testifies to dissemination of the counting process in a speedy manner," the commission added.

The ECI rejected the allegations, calling them "irresponsible, unfounded, and uncorroborated malafide narratives." It reiterated that the counting process was being carried out in line with the statutory and regulatory framework, and no delays were occurring as alleged.

Earlier in the day, Ramesh had asked whether the BJP was trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing "outdated and misleading" trends. "We are filing a memorandum in the next five to seven minutes. We are lodging a complaint. We hope that the EC will answer our questions.

The results of 10-11 rounds are already out but only four to five rounds have been updated on EC website. This is a tactic to pressure the Administration," Ramesh told ANI. "There is no need to be disheartened. The game is not over. Mind games are being played. We will not deter, there is no need to be disheartened.

We are going to get the mandate. Congress is going to form the government," he added. Earlier in the day, in a post on X, he said: "Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing a slowing down of uploading up-to- date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends.

"Ramesh has also written to the Election Commission, requesting to issue immediate directions to officials to update the website with "true and accurate figures"."Over the last two hours between 9-11AM, there has been an unexplained slowdown in updating of results on the ECI's website.

"As you can imagine this allows bad faith actors to spin narratives that undermine the process. You can see examples of it already playing out on social media. Our fear is also that such narratives can then be used by these mala fide actors to influence processes where counting is still underway i.e. in most of the counting centres," he wrote in the letter.

In conclusion, Ramesh said,"We request you to issue immediate directions to your officials to update the website with true and accurate figures so that false news and malicious narratives can be countered immediately."