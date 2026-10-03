IRCTC hotel scam: Delhi court defers formal framing of charges against Lalu Yadav, 8 others

Earlier, the predecessor court said there was a strong suspicion against the accused, and the nature, timing, and course of the investigation do not indicate that the complaint was motivated by a political vendetta against Lalu Prasad, as his counsel argued.

It already framed charges of corruption against the RJD patriarch and 11 others last October in the CBI case in the alleged scam.

According to the ED, from 2005 to 2014, under then-railways minister Lalu Prasad, a tender for running IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri was manipulated to favour Sujata Hotels.

It claimed that as quid pro quo, the directors of Sujata Hotels – Vinay Kochhar and Vijay Kochhar – transferred their prime land in Patna to Delight Marketing Company Pvt. Ltd. (DMCPL), a company controlled by Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, who were close associates of Lalu Prasad, at undervalued rates.

Sarla Gupta and others subsequently transferred the DMPL shares to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav at a pittance, with the entity later being renamed Lara Projects, it said.