Iran Supreme Leader's killing: Protests across UP as people mourn Khamenei, slam US-Israel nexus

Terming Khamenei's ‘martyrdom’ a huge loss to humanity and the silencing of a strong voice for their rights, the protesters held a demonstration at the Chhota Imambara in Lucknow to condemn the “cowardly act” of the US and Israel.

Police said the gatherings were peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from anywhere in the state.

On Sunday evening, a large group of protesters took out a candlelight march from the Chhotta Imambara to the Bada Imambara in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haidar, who was at the protest site, told PTI Videos, “This (killing Khamenei) is an act of cowardice by the US and Israel. People who are peace-loving and have faith in justice are deeply pained."