Iran-Israel conflict: CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exams in Middle East region

"Due to current situation in parts of Middle East---Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to postpone class 10, 12 exams on March 2," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The new dates will be announced later, Bhardwaj added.

"The board will review the situation on March 3 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examination scheduled from March 5 onwards," he added.