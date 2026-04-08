India asks its nationals in Iran to 'expeditiously exit'

In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Tehran also reiterated that there should be “no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.” “In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy,” the Indian mission said in a post on X.

The embassy also provided emergency contact numbers (+989128109115; +989128109102; +989128109109, and +989932179359) and email (cons.tehran@mea.gov.in) for those in need.

The advisory came hours after the US and Iran agreed on a conditional two-week ceasefire that included the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.