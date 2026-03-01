Iran Crisis: No immediate oil disruption for India; Russia pivot possible if conflict drags on

"For now, we think the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will not be very long."

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), which controls the sea lane, has in messages in high frequency warned that no ships are allowed to pass through the Strait, but has so far not attacked any of them.

Another official said the world has enough crude oil supplies and India can tap sellers as far as Venezuela and Brazil besides Africa.

"India had cut purchases from Russia in response to US pressure, but we can go back to buying from Moscow in case there is disruption in the Middle East," he said. "The only question is transit time. It takes 5 days for a ship from the Middle East to travel to India, while it takes at least a month for those coming from Russia. So, it is a question of placing orders well in time."

There is also the option of tapping into strategic reserves, which hold inventories to meet a week's requirement, he said.