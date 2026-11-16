Intimidatory speech case: HC to hear on Nov 20 Abhishek Banerjee's plea for extension of protection

Noting that the interim protection granted to the MP in May expired on October 6, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya asked Banerjee's lawyer why he did not mention the matter before the court earlier to seek an extension.

Admitting that it was a mistake on their part, the lawyer representing Banerjee prayed for accommodation for hearing of the prayer on an early date.

Justice Bhattacharyya said that Banerjee's prayer for extension of interim protection to him in the case will be heard on November 20.