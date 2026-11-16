Intimidatory speech case: HC to hear on Nov 20 Abhishek Banerjee's plea for extension of protection

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday said it will hear on November 20 TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's application for extension of interim protection from coercive action in an FIR over his alleged intimidatory comments at a public meeting during the West Bengal assembly election campaign.
Noting that the interim protection granted to the MP in May expired on October 6, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya asked Banerjee's lawyer why he did not mention the matter before the court earlier to seek an extension.
Admitting that it was a mistake on their part, the lawyer representing Banerjee prayed for accommodation for hearing of the prayer on an early date.
Justice Bhattacharyya said that Banerjee's prayer for extension of interim protection to him in the case will be heard on November 20.
He had earlier directed the Diamond Harbour MP to cooperate with the probe.
The court had granted Banerjee protection from coercive action till July 31 on May 21 in an FIR regarding his alleged comments at the public meeting in April. The high court later extended the interim protection to the MP till October 6.
Banerjee prayed for quashing the FIR over his alleged comments against the leaders and workers of a rival party in the run-up to the second phase of the assembly polls.