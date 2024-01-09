"Insulted seven crore Kannadigas": Karnataka CM slams Centre

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a blistering attack on the Central government on Tuesday over denying the state's tableau at the Republic Day parade on January 26. CM Siddaramaiah took to X and said that the Central Government has insulted the seven crore Kannadigas and it should not test their patience.

"The Central Government has insulted the seven crore Kannadigas by denying the opportunity for the state's tableau at the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26th. Karnataka faced a similar situation even last year as our state's tableau was initially rejected. They later permitted keeping Karnataka elections in mind. This time, the central government has again continued its trend of insulting Kannadigas," he posted on X.

He further said that several tableau proposals were sent from Karnataka, but unfortunately, the Central Government has rejected all these proposals.

"We conceptualised the tableau of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar to depict his immense contributions to democracy and the development of our state. We also sent proposals to depict the contributions of Kittur Rani Chennamma and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda along with the proposals to showcase Karnataka's rich nature and Brand Bengaluru. However, the Central Committee rejected our request, depriving us of the opportunity to introduce the nation to our state's immense achievements and exemplary figures," Siddaramaiah added.

The Karnataka CM also asserted that by denying this opportunity, the centre has attacked on their identity again. "The fact that the Congress government is in power in the state seems to be a concerning factor to the BJP-led Central Government. From devolution of tax to the injustice in drought relief to the sale of banks, ports, and airports built by Kannadigas, the Central Government is constantly attacking Kannadigas with political malice. Now, by denying the state the opportunity in the tableau presentation, it has attacked our identity again," he posted on X.

He also mentioned that the MPs of BJP in Karnataka are not questioning this injustice, adding "They have become puppets of Narendra Modi. To whom are they loyal? Kannadigas or Narendra Modi?" "Kannadigas are already enraged by the continuous injustice from the Central Government towards Kannada and Karnataka.

The Central Government should not test their patience. It is not too late yet, the Central Government should immediately correct its mistake and rectify the injustice done to Karnataka by allowing us to participate in the tableau presentation at the prestigious Republic Day parade," Karnataka CM added.