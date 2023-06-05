Inspired by web series, 3 UP boys attempt to loot jewellery shop

LUCKNOW: Three minor boys took inspiration from a popular web series, and attempted to loot a jeweller's shop in the Maidoan area of the state capital.

The three accused, aged 15, 16 and 17, have now been apprehended.

According to the jeweller Harsh Maheshwari, he was at his shop when three minor youths riding a motorcycle reached there and asked Harsh to show them ornaments.

The boys then trained pistols at Harsh, threatening to shoot him and attempted to loot. But an alarm raised by the shop owner made the boys nervous and they fled.

Later Harsh lodged a complaint with the Madioan police.

Assistant commissioner of police, Aliganj, Ashutosh Kumar, who led the probe, said that during investigation of the case, the police obtained the image of the miscreants from the CCTV installed at Harsh's shop and also from other places to find the link.

Later, on confirmation, the police passed the information about the image of the suspects among the network of informers.

"The trio were nabbed and interrogated. They owned up to their crime and disclosed that they wanted to earn quick money to visit foreign countries like Phuket island and celebrate their birthdays lavishly," said the officer.

"They confessed about their failed plan to loot gold and silver ornaments from the shop and admitted that they had threatened the shop owner to kill him," said Kumar.

The three are Class 8 dropouts and their parents were not aware of their activities.