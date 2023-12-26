INS Imphal's commissioning into Navy is testament to India's growing self-reliance in defence: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the commissioning of INS Imphal, an indigenously built stealth-guided missile destroyer, into the Indian Navy is a testament to India's growing self-reliance in defence.

In a post on X, PM Modi lauded the people involved in the commissioning of the INS Imphal and said that it epitomises country's naval excellence and engineering prowess.

"Proud moment for India as INS Imphal has been commissioned into our Navy, a testament to India's growing self-reliance in defence. It epitomises our naval excellence and engineering prowess. Compliments to everyone involved in this milestone for Aatmanirbharta. We shall keep securing our seas and strengthening our nation," PM said, reacting to a post by 'SpokespersonNavy' wherein it posted a video of INS Imphal.

The Indian Navy commissioned the indigenously built stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Imphal on Tuesday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and other dignitaries.

The ship was delivered by the Mazagon Dock Ltd to the Indian Navy on October 20, 2023.

Defence Ministry said that INS Imphal has the unique distinction of being the first warship to be named after a city in the northeast, underscoring the importance and contribution of the region and Manipur to the nation and the Indian Navy.

Its keel was laid on May 19, 2017, and the ship was launched on April 20, 2019. The ship sailed for her maiden sea sortie on April 28, 2023, and underwent comprehensive trials in the harbour and at sea, with its delivery on October 20, 2023, marking a record time frame of less than six months.

The time taken to build INS Imphal and undergo trials has been the shortest for any indigenous destroyer. The ship successfully completed the first-ever test-firing of an extended-range Brahmos missile prior to its commissioning, making it 'weapon-ready', the ministry said.

Imphal's keel was laid on May 19, 2017, and the ship was launched into water on April 20, 2019.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was present at the event said that the INS Imphal is a shining example of 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence and a reflection of the commitment of the Indian Navy, MDL and all other stakeholders towards national security.

He also stated that India's growing economic and strategic power has filled some forces with jealousy and hatred.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "INS Imphal is a symbol of India's growing maritime power and it will strengthen it further. It will bolster our principle of 'Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya' (One Who Controls the Sea is All Powerful) in the Indo-Pacific region."

According to the Defence Ministry, the ship measures 163m in length and 17m in breadth, with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is among the most potent warships built in India. It is propelled by four powerful gas turbines, in a combined gas and gas configuration, and is capable of speeds in excess of 30 knots.

On the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar stated that INS Imphal possesses the distinction of being a shining symbol of the Indian Navy's unflinching commitment towards achieving the vision of self-reliance in defence.

He also termed it a testament to the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision of the government. He added that the ship will not only tackle physical threats that emanate from the seas but will also demonstrate the strength of an integrated country. "INS Imphal will deter the various designs that try to harm national unity. It will breathe fire upon the enemy and demonstrate unflinching resolve in the face of adversity," he said.

The Chief of the Naval Staff exuded confidence that the fourth Project 15B stealth-guided missile destroyer 'Surat' will be commissioned in 2024.

Prior to the commissioning of INS Imphal, two destroyers of the same class INS Visakhapatnam and INS Mormugao were commissioned into the Navy in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Admiral R Hari Kumar pointed out that to counter piracy and drone attacks on merchant shipping, the Indian Navy has deployed four destroyers from Project 15B and 15A class. He added that the P8I Aircraft, Dorniers, Sea Guardians, Helicopters and Coast Guard Ships have all been deployed jointly to counter these threats.