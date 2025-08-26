Influencer faces vicious trolling. His crime: making reel on Hindu-Muslim harmony

PUNE: A simple video about buying a Lord Ganesh idol from a Muslim trader in Pune, meant as a message on social harmony, led to severe backlash against a social media influencer, forcing him to delete the reel and issue an apology.

The reel creator, Atharva Sudame, recently posted a reel that shows him at a shop in Pune. While discussing an idol, the shopkeeper's young son addresses him as "abbu", revealing he is Muslim.

The shopkeeper, appearing uncomfortable and assuming Sudame might refuse to purchase the idol after learning about his faith, tells him that he could buy it from another shop. To this, Sudame responds by telling the shopkeeper that he must have had good intentions while making the idol, thereby conveying a message of social harmony.

The reel, however, triggered a backlash online, with several users accusing Sudame of "pushing a secular agenda". "This moron Instagram influencer #atharvasudame had posted this video about #Ganeshotsav trying to push the agenda of sickularism. Deleted within a few hours. Wonder why?" wrote a user identifying as Kashmiri Hindu on a microblogging site.

Another user commented, "When the same selective secularism is shown during Ganesh Utsav, your fake progressivism and false secularism will surely be crushed."

Facing vicious trolling, Sudame removed the video from his social media handles. "I have deleted the video. A lot of people expressed their displeasure. My intention was never to hurt anyone's sentiments. I have made several videos based on Hindu festivals and culture. I had no other motive behind this video. Still, if someone felt hurt, I have deleted it and I apologise," he said.

Meanwhile, Sudame received support from NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who said there was nothing objectionable in the clip. “In fact, he has given a message of Hindu-Muslim unity, which is in line with Hindu dharma and culture. But some 'manuwadi' elements trolled him and forced him to delete the video," he said.

"The chief minister and deputy chief ministers should clarify what was wrong with the video or take action against those who targeted him," Pawar said.