Influenced by social media, Chhattisgarh man kills cousin’s son to sell his organs online

The accused, identified as Basudev, alias Tangnu, was arrested on Sunday after the child’s body was found stuffed in a sack and dumped in a pit in a field in Lodhenapath Mahua village of Jashpur district, they said.

The victim’s father, Ramjeet Ram (36), had lodged a complaint at Sanna police station on Saturday, saying his son Jitendra Ram had been missing since November 5, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh said.

Ramjeet, who had moved with his family to Sanna village about a year ago for work, lived in a hut near the Aamatchua river dam. The accused, a maternal cousin of the complainant, used to visit their house, he said.

While searching for the child along with family members on Saturday, the father found his son's body stuffed in a sack, wrapped in a blanket and quilt, and partially buried in a water-filled pit near a maize field, he said.