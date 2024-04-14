Inflation & unemployment missing from BJP's manifesto, says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the BJP "for not focusing on inflation and unemployment in its manifesto".

In a post on social media, he said that inflation and unemployment were "missing" from BJP's manifesto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech

He said in his X post (in Hindi), "The BJP does not even want to discuss the most important issues related to people's lives. INDIA's plan is very clear -- recruitment for 30 lakh posts and a permanent job of Rs 1 lakh to every educated youth."

"This time, the youth is not going to fall into the trap of PM Modi. He will now strengthen the hands of Congress and bring 'employment revolution' in the country," he said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra' and made a slew of promises as guarantees of PM Modi.

Criticising the manifesto, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the ruling party has failed to deliver significant benefits to youth and farmers during its years in governance.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP's manifesto was a "sham" and alleged that their real manifesto was 'Samvidhaan Badlo Patra (change Constitution manifesto)'.

She said, "Remember, BJP starts all these conspiracies against the country, society and democracy from the bottom. In the beginning, the top leaders will take oath on the Constitution in front of the people, but at night they write a script to destroy the Constitution. Later, after gaining complete power, they will attack the Constitution."

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the BJP keeps "changing the jumlas every election without delivering".