Infiltrators, those who’ve more kids: Modi attacks Muslims, Cong

JAIPUR: In a controversial speech that attracted criticisms from various quarters, Prime Minister and Centre-ruling BJP’s main campaigner Narendra Modi said if Congress came to power at the Centre, it would redistribute people’s wealth it to infiltrators and those who have more children.

This, he said, was the “ urban-naxal mindset” that would not even leave the ‘Mangalsutra’, Modi said addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara.

“The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh’s government had said [in 2006] that Muslims have the first right on the country’s assets,” he claimed.

“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right over the country’s assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children.

“It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this,” he asked.

While the Congress manifesto delves into the issue of economic inequalities, the party has asserted that it does not talk about “redistribution” and that it favours a “comprehensive socio-economic caste census”.

Modi alleged that the Congress was trapped “in the clutches of the Leftists” and its manifesto “is worrying and serious” as it is an attempt to implement the “ideology of Maoism on the ground”.

“It says that if a Congress government is formed, everyone’s property will be surveyed, the amount of gold our sisters have will be investigated and calculated. Our tribal families have silver, which will be calculated... This gold and other assets will be distributed equally to everyone.

“Is it acceptable to you? Do governments have the right to confiscate your property which you have earned through hard work? The gold with our mothers and sisters is not for showing off, it is related to their self-respect. The value of their ‘Mangalsutra’ is not in gold or its price but it is related to her dreams in life and you are talking about snatching it,” Modi said.