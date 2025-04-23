Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K's Baramulla; operation underway: Army

Begin typing your search...

    An infiltration bid has been foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

    PTI|23 April 2025 8:55 AM IST
    Representative image

    SRINAGAR: An infiltration bid has been foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, the Indian Army said.

    "On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir)," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

    The alert troops on the LoC challenged and intercepted the infiltrators, resulting in a firefight, the army said.

    "The operation is in progress," it added.

    The infiltration bid came less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

