Infiltration bid foiled; 5 LeT terrorists killed

SRINAGAR: Five Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed on Thursday as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including five AK series rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the gunfight in Machhil sector, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said five terrorists have been killed in the operation so far.

“Based on an intelligence input generated by Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kupwara district. In this swift and coordinated operation, five terrorists were neutralised,” a police spokesperson said.

He said the joint party launched the operation during the intervening night of October 25-26 at Sardari Nar area along the LoC.

“Besides, multiple ambushes were laid by the joint teams along the LoC. Today, the joint team observed movement of terrorists in the thick dense forests of the area who taking advantage of difficult terrain infiltrated to our side. Employing meticulous tactics, the terrorists were intercepted who fired indiscriminately upon the joint team. The fire was retaliated, leading to the elimination of five unidentified terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the spokesperson said.

He said the identification of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

Two terrorists were killed in a failed infiltration bid four days ago in Uri sector.