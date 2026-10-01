Indore water-linked deaths preventable, pipeline tender delays contributed to tragedy: Judicial panel

The tragedy, which claimed several lives, could have been prevented had the pipeline replacement work been completed on time, it noted.

The one-member commission headed by former Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge Sushil Kumar Gupta made the observations in its more than 600-page final report submitted to the HC, which had appointed the panel to probe the deaths linked to consumption of contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura in India's cleanest city.

The commission found serious delays in key tenders for replacing damaged pipelines and laying new ones, attributing them to red tape and administrative laxity in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

"If the tenders had been finalized within a reasonable time and the replacement work had been completed before the occurrence of the incident, there existed a significant possibility that the damaged pipelines would have been replaced and the contamination incident could have been prevented," the report stated.

"Therefore, the delay in execution of the replacement work cannot be treated as a mere procedural lapse, but constitutes a contributing factor in the occurrence of the incident," it said.