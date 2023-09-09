Indonesian President's son visits Taj Mahal in Agra as India hosts G20

AGRA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s son Kaesang Pangarep and his wife Erina Gudono visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday. The couple reached the monument and posed for photographs. Kaesang Pangarep is an Indonesian entrepreneur and YouTuber. He is the third and youngest child of the Indonesian President.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in India on Friday for attending the G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9-10. He was received by Minister of State Shantanu Thakur at the airport.

Notably, Widodo’s visit to India comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 18th East-Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia is the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.

India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9-10. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Formed in 1999, the G20 was setup to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.