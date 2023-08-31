Indo-US joint exercise ends

CHENNAI: The navies of India and the United States completed a week-long joint exercise focused on improving the interoperability in maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare, an official said.

The ‘Tridents’ of the patrol squadron VP-26 based out of Florida, the United States, along with the ‘Albatross’ of the Indian Naval Air Squadron 312 took part in combined anti-submarine warfare.

A VP-26 P-8A Poseidon aircraft of the ‘Tridents’ and a P-8I Poseidon aircraft of the Indian Naval Air Squadron participated in the week-long programme.The two squadrons participated in flying and non-flying activities, which included discussions on operational planning, maintenance training, and logistical support.

“This is a great opportunity to strengthen our partnership with India to protect the maritime commons,” said Lieutenant Ryan Speir, the detachment officer in charge at VP-26. The two squadrons also coordinated in flying events with Indian Navy surface ships.The US’ 7th Fleet is the their Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely ioperates with allies and partners.