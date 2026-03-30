Individual data to remain confidential; not to be used for any scheme benefit: Census commissioner

Asked about caste being included in the Census and the apprehension that people may not give correct information, the Registrar General said the data related to caste will be collected during the second phase, and the questions will be decided after exhaustive discussions.

Since the individual data shared by any person with a Census enumerator will be strictly confidential and cannot be used to derive benefit from any government scheme, he said the apprehension that it will be misused is misplaced.

For the first time, self-enumeration has been introduced where the public can digitally submit information during the 15-day window preceding the first phase of Census Houselisting and Housing Census, notified by each state and Union Territory, he said.

"Earlier, data was collected on physical paper, which took a lot of time in digitisation. We will start getting digital data right from the start, hence we will be able to issue such data very early. Many data sets will be published in 2027 itself," he added.