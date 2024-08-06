Indiramma Housing Scheme to deliver 2,160 units in three months: Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

TELANGANA: Telangana Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy stated on Tuesday that the Congress government is committed to providing housing to all deserving beneficiaries in the state over the next five years under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

While inspecting a housing colony at Ramaswamy Gutta in Huzurnagar town today, Kumar Reddy mentioned that the Indiramma housing project in the housing colony started in 2013-14 when he was the housing minister during the Congress government.

He further said that the project, which consisted of 2,160 units, was in abeyance for 10 years by the BRS government and that they will hand over the 2,160 units to homeless people in the next three months.

"The BRS government kept the project in abeyance for 10 years, possibly due to the belief that the credit would come to me. Immediately after coming to power in December 2023, I revived the projects and expedited the works, which are now in an advanced stage of construction. We are likely to hand over 2,160 units to homeless people in the next three months," he said.

Kumar Reddy also criticised the previous BRS regime for completely neglecting the housing sector. He said the hype created by the BRS government around the 2BHK housing scheme has proved to be a 'jumla' and a hollow promise in reality.

He accused the previous government of cheating homeless people and not delivering anything. Instead, the KCR government stalled housing projects for weaker sections initiated during Congress rule.

Reddy stated that the Congress government has been prioritising SC, ST, BC, and minorities in the Indiramma housing scheme.

Under the scheme, the plan is to construct a total of 4.5 lakh houses at a cost of Rs 22,000 crore, with at least 3,500 houses in each constituency.

These houses will be 400 sq. ft. with RCC roofing, a kitchen, and a toilet. This financial year, an amount of Rs 7,740 crore has been allocated for the housing scheme. Further, eligible people owning land will be provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of a house, with people belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities receiving Rs 6 lakh.

Reddy also criticised the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre for completely neglecting Telangana in central housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He said that unlike the BRS and BJP, the Congress has a different approach to resolving the problems faced by the people.

He further said that the BRS and BJP focus only on publicity, while the Congress believes in delivering on the promises made to the people and thus sufficient budget allocations were made to fulfill each promise, along with setting a clear deadline for the accomplishment of targets.

Later, Reddy also participated in several development programs in Huzurnagar town including the distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques, laying of the foundation stone of the ATC center workshop of ITI college, inspection of works at the Christian graveyard, inspection of the Town Hall, 100-bed government hospital, inspection of construction works at the stadium, Government Degree College building, and laying of the foundation for TUFIDC works in the NGO's Colony in Huzurnagar town.

He also participated in a rally organized by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) to celebrate the Supreme Court's verdict in favour of the categorisation of Scheduled Castes. The MRPS leaders also felicitated Reddy for his significant support and contribution to the legal and political fight to achieve the categorisation of SCs.